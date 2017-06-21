Namibia: Boy 10, Girl, 5 Raped

Police at Okalongo arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly raped a 10-year-old boy at a homestead at Onandjamba last week, while they are searching for another suspect who allegedly raped a ve-year-old girl at Etuda village.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the suspect who allegedly raped the five-year-old is known and that the alleged rape took place at the victim's house. "The 32-year-old suspect who raped the 10-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday and it is alleged that the suspect entered the room were the victim was sleeping and grabbed him on both hands before raping him," said Kanguatjivi.

In another rape incident, a 23-year-old woman was alleg- edly raped by an 18-year-old suspect at Usakos at the weekend.

Kanguatjivi said the pair were returning home from a night out when the suspect forced the woman into an unoccupied shack, and raped her. The suspect was arrested, and is expected to appear in court today.

Another rape case was reported at Oshakati after a 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knife-point by a suspect known to her.

Kanguatjivi said the suspect had picked up the victim at her workplace and took her to his residence, where he allegedly raped her.