South Africa: Woodstock Duo Arrested for Various Crimes

press release

The sale of drugs contributes for a large part to high crime levels due to their use constituting a generator of violent crime. In support of the SAPS's strategy to reduce crime in our communities, a joint operation by the Cape Town Cluster Task Team and the Woodstock police led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male and a 69-year-old female after they had sold drugs to two undercover police officers.

The deal went down at a premises in Argyle street, Woodstock, at about 17:00 today (Tuesday, 2017-06-20), whereby the agents entered the premises posing as buyers. The rest of the police officers were not far from the premises waiting for the signal from the agents.

As the deal was concluded, the officers swooped in on the premises and confiscated Mandrax tablets with a street value of R850. A full search of the house led to the discovery of various electronic items consisting of cellular telephones, PSPs, tablets as well as music speakers. Jewellery was also confiscated as a clear answer could not be given as to where and how any of the items had been obtained.

The premises are also known for the illegal sale of alcohol and five crates of beer were confiscated.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized as it is believed to be the proceeds of the illegal trading in drugs.

The two suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday (2017-06-23) on charges of dealing in drugs, unlawfully dealing in liquor and the possession of suspected stolen property.