20 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Killed During the Shootout With Police

Berea police were conducting their crime prevention duties at their area when they noticed suspects attempting to steal a vehicle at Gordon Road at Windermere, Berea. The members approached the suspects and when the suspects noticed that the police was approaching them, three of them jumped into their getaway grey Hyundai vehicle and fled the scene. The fourth suspect could not get in time into their vehicle and was immediately arrested.

Police chased the fleeing vehicle while the suspects were shooting at them. The police officers called for assistance while the suspects were at Durban Central Business District. The suspects continued shooting at the police and police retaliated. One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was injured and arrested together with a third suspect. Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered from them. The injured suspect was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard. The registration plates on vehicle were false and police will be conducting further investigation with regards to the vehicle. All three suspects aged between 25 and 38 will be charged with attempted theft of motor vehicle, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for their alertness and quick thinking that led to the arrest of the suspects. "The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to any other hijackings and related crimes in the province. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province," he said.

