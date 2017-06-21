South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Vehicle in Humansdorp

press release

A collaborative partnership between SAPS and a private vehicle tracking company yielded positive results when a 34-year-old man was nabbed driving a stolen vehicle on N2 near Humansdorp today.

Today around 11:30, police acted on information from a private vehicle tracking company of an allegedly stolen vehicle in transit on N2 towards Humansdorp area. Police immediately manned a vehicle check point on N2. Moments later, police spotted a white Volkswagen Polo with CA registration number plates with only a driver inside, driving towards Humansdorp and pulled it off the road. A vehicle was tested and it came out positive it was stolen during a house robbery incident three days ago (Saturday, June 17) in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth. Police arrested a 34-year-old driver and impounded a vehicle.

The possibility of linking the suspect with other cases is underway. A suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 on charges of possession of stolen property.

Humansdorp station commander, Colonel Simon Swarts commended members for their swift actions and the role played by the vehicle tracking company in sharing the information on precise position of the vehicle while in transit, which made the task very easy to locate a stolen vehicle. This is in line with the Back to Basics approach in fighting serious violent crimes by partnering with relevant stakeholders.