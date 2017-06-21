South Africa: Fight Against Drugs and Proliferation of Illegal Weapons Yielding Results

press release

King William's Town — Our resolve to reduce the levels of serious crime generators received a resounding success when dagga with estimated value of R500 000, 00 was confiscated from various clusters in the past seven days through targeted deployment of resources and personnel.

-Dagga with an estimated street value of R200 000, 00 was found in Alicedale and a 49-year- old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court tomorrow facing a charge of possession of dagga.

-Ten (10) bags of dagga with estimated street value of R100 000, 00 were also confiscated in Mdantsane and a 61-year-old suspect was arrested and expected to appear in court soon.

-Alert Grahamstown Highway patrol members also added one of the biggest dagga haul, when they intercepted 12 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R120 000, 00 during a vehicle check point. A 49- year -old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

-Valuable information form the community led King William's Town police to the recovery of ten ( 10) bags of dagga with estimated street value of R100 000, 00 in an unoccupied house. Police confiscated the drugs and no one was arrested.

Our continued fight against proliferation of illegal firearms was given the thumbs up when at least nineteen (19) suspects were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition through covert anti-crime operations throughout the province. These illegal weapons include nineteen (19) revolver firearms with 175 rounds of ammunition, one shotgun and one homemade gun. These firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain whether they have been previously used in the commission of crime. The suspects are expected to appear in different courts of law facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

"Our strategy to fight trio crimes begins with ridding the streets of illegal firearms as these illegal firearms are mostly used in the commissioning of crime. The Cluster Operational Command Centres will continue to focus their efforts on trio crimes and the proliferation of drugs and firearms. These arrests and confiscations are the results thereof", said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.