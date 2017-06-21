21 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Umkomaas, Two Suspects Fatally Shot After a Shoot-Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, 20 June 2017, at 17:15, Umkomaas SAPS members assisted by Umzinto K9 Unit received information of a business robbery at a supermarket at Roseneath area, Umkomaas. It is alleged the complainant was in his business premises when he was approached by three armed suspects. At gunpoint they took cash, airtime vouchers and a cellphone before fleeing the crime scene in a silver VW Polo. The members reacted to the complaint and spotted the vehicle involved in a robbery. When the suspects noticed the SAPS members they opened fired at the police direction.

A chase ensued and the VW Polo came to a standstill under the N2 Bridge. The suspects alighted and started running whilst firing in the direction of the members. The members returned fire, fatally wounding two suspects. The third suspect managed to flee the crime scene on foot. The stolen items and two unlicensed firearms with 24 live rounds of ammunitions were recovered from the deceased suspects. Charges of armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder and an inquest were opened at Umkomaas police station for further investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the Berea area in 2015.

"The speedy response of our police officers which ensured that the stolen property as well as unlicensed firearms was recovered, is commended. The remaining suspect who managed to flee the scene will apprehended soon. Our police officials will always defend themselves when came under fire," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

'South Africa, Namibia Following Mugabe's Footsteps'

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has said that leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.