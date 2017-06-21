South Africa: Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Umkomaas, Two Suspects Fatally Shot After a Shoot-Out

press release

Yesterday, 20 June 2017, at 17:15, Umkomaas SAPS members assisted by Umzinto K9 Unit received information of a business robbery at a supermarket at Roseneath area, Umkomaas. It is alleged the complainant was in his business premises when he was approached by three armed suspects. At gunpoint they took cash, airtime vouchers and a cellphone before fleeing the crime scene in a silver VW Polo. The members reacted to the complaint and spotted the vehicle involved in a robbery. When the suspects noticed the SAPS members they opened fired at the police direction.

A chase ensued and the VW Polo came to a standstill under the N2 Bridge. The suspects alighted and started running whilst firing in the direction of the members. The members returned fire, fatally wounding two suspects. The third suspect managed to flee the crime scene on foot. The stolen items and two unlicensed firearms with 24 live rounds of ammunitions were recovered from the deceased suspects. Charges of armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder and an inquest were opened at Umkomaas police station for further investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the Berea area in 2015.

"The speedy response of our police officers which ensured that the stolen property as well as unlicensed firearms was recovered, is commended. The remaining suspect who managed to flee the scene will apprehended soon. Our police officials will always defend themselves when came under fire," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.