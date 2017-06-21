South Africa: Labour Hosts Public Education Awareness Campaign in Mamelodi, 24 Jun

press release

Department of Labour to host public education awareness campaign

In partnership with Mamelodi Tshwane Municipality, the Department of Labour is set to host a public education awareness campaign in Mamelodi, Solomon Mahlangu Freedom Square, on Saturday, 24 June 2017, from 08:00 - 16:00 to inform and provide different services to the community.

This open day campaign is set to target Mamelodi residents and neighbouring areas who are unemployed, looking for employment, workers with queries on CCMA related matters, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund (CF), and issues of unprocessed claims.

Services to be rendered on the day will include

Sharing information on the rights and obligations of clients regarding the Unemployment Insurance Act,

Registration of work-seekers and Information on Public Employment Services (PES)

Enquiries on claims (injuries on duty and occupational diseases)

Enquiries on Compensation Fund (CF) and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims

Identification of occupational diseases and reportable incidents

Responding and registering Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) enquiries and complaints

Issued by: Department of Labour