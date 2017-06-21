20 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Hosts Public Education Awareness Campaign in Mamelodi, 24 Jun

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Department of Labour to host public education awareness campaign

In partnership with Mamelodi Tshwane Municipality, the Department of Labour is set to host a public education awareness campaign in Mamelodi, Solomon Mahlangu Freedom Square, on Saturday, 24 June 2017, from 08:00 - 16:00 to inform and provide different services to the community.

This open day campaign is set to target Mamelodi residents and neighbouring areas who are unemployed, looking for employment, workers with queries on CCMA related matters, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund (CF), and issues of unprocessed claims.

Services to be rendered on the day will include

Sharing information on the rights and obligations of clients regarding the Unemployment Insurance Act,

Registration of work-seekers and Information on Public Employment Services (PES)

Enquiries on claims (injuries on duty and occupational diseases)

Enquiries on Compensation Fund (CF) and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims

Identification of occupational diseases and reportable incidents

Responding and registering Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) enquiries and complaints

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

'South Africa, Namibia Following Mugabe's Footsteps'

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has said that leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.