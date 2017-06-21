South Africa: Kranskop SAPS Looking for Relatives of Two Males

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has said that leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert… Read more »

Kranskop Detectives are looking for the relatives of two males, one is believed to be 75 years old. It is alleged on 29 May 2017, at 13:15, a taxi with passengers from Stanger to Greytown was involved in an accident on the R74, Kranskop Main road. A total of 12 passengers were seriously injured and taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Two males whose names appeared on the passenger's list as Muzinto Nvovu or Ndlovu of Obizo area and Nzozefo Ndini of Ndulinde area, have not yet been identified by the families. One of the males passed away in hospital. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Kranskop SAPS for further investigation. Anyone with information of their relatives is urged to contact Captain Hlobisile Khumalo on 033 444 1608 or 082 411 6589 or Constable Simphiwe Dumakude on 076 623 9404. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

