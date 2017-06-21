Liberia: Tappita Hospital Gets Oxygen Generating Machine

The Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital in Tappita City, Nimba County, has benefited from a donation of an Oxygen Generating machine procured by Jhpiego, an affiliate of the John Hopkins University.

The Oxygen generating machine which was recently installed at the J.F.D Hospital was purchased under the Supporting Safe Quality Services (SQSS); a 2.5 million United States dollars program that is being funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency or KOICA

The program has a lifespan of one year and is intended to provide medical equipment and logistics to the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita and the Redemption Hospital in Monrovia.

Speaking to reporters after the installation of the equipment, a Biomedical Technician at the Ministry of Health, Peterson Greaves said with the availability of the machine, the hospital will now be able to produce oxygen instead of relying on Phebe or other hospitals in the country for oxygen supply.

Mr. Greaves believes that the equipment will also help to ease the constraints and expenses the J.F.D Hospital administration has been facing in ensuring that oxygen is always available at the facility adding, that J.F.D will now be an oxygen donor and not a receiver as it was the case in the past.

Commenting on the operation and maintenance of the oxygen generating machine, he said three staff members of the hospital were trained to run the equipment, while the Ministry of Health has also assigned a resident biomedical engineer at the hospital to help with the maintenance work.

Meanwhile, the administrator at the Jackson F. Doe Hospital, Mr. Thomas Kpelewah has described the installation of an oxygen generating plant at the hospital as a dream come through for them.

Mr. Kpelewah said getting oxygen at the facility twice a week has been a great challenge for them taking into consideration the deplorable road network from Tappita to Ganta as well as the stress and expenses associated with the process.

He commended Jhpiego and partners for the donation, which he described as timely.

"Value base service is when you don't focus on how many patients visit your hospital but how many lives you are able to save as a result of the services you are offering. So this machine will help us at Jackson F. Doe to achieve our vision of providing value base services instead of volume base services," he concluded.'