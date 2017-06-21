Liberia: Govt. Provides U.S.$500,000

The Managing Director of the National Housing Authority (NHA), Prince Wreh, says the Government of Liberia has made available US$500,000 to the NHA for ongoing construction of 108 housing units for residents of West Points recently affected by sea erosion.

He said the money is part of the US$1,025,000 promised by the government for the construction of 108 housing units on 12.5 acres of land for over 200 residents of the slum community.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Monday, Wreh indicated that construction work on the site is progressing very fast, and hoped that the government would make available the rest of the money soon for the timely completion of the project.

He commended the Liberian leader for the support accorded the National Housing Authority to enable it construct housing units for the West Point sea erosion victims.

Also in remarks, acting NHA Deputy Managing Director for Technical Affairs, Matadi Davies, said the 108 units will comprise of 54 duplexes.

This, he explained, means that each duplex will comprise of two units,two bed rooms, a living room, front and back porches and one bathroom to address the issue of sanitation.

According to him, they have constructed an access road about one mile long from the main road into the community.

Also speaking, Mr. Soko Wiles, Commissioner of the Township of Brewerville and Mr. Demore W. Moore, Disaster Committee Chairman of West Point, both commended the Liberian government for coming to the rescue of West Point residents.