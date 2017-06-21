Liberia: Complaint Filed Against Snowe

Representative S. Gayah Karmo of Bomi County has filed a complaint of objection before the National Elections Commission against the registration of Montserrado County Representative, Edwin M. Snowe to contest a representative seat in Bomi County.

Snowe, a sitting lawmaker representing Montserrado County District #6, has registered at the National Elections Commission to contest for a representative seat in Bomi County's Senjeh Distinct. The district is currently being represented by Representative Karmo.

In his complaint of objection file with the Bomi Elections Magistrate, Washington V. Farmah, Representative Karmo said Snowe as a sitting lawmaker in another county does not have the right under the Liberian Constitution to contest other county.

Representative Karmo said the Speaker of the House of Representatives as presiding officer has not notified the Elections Commission of any vacancy in the Electoral District #6, which Representative Snowe legally represents as an elected and endorsed lawmaker.

He said in violation of provisions provided under Article 37 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, Snowe has elected for his own selfish gain, to create additional electoral district.

"Sitting Representative Edwin M. Snowe hereinabove having been legally seated as a 73rd member of the Electoral District #6, Montserado County is the current Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as a delegate of the House to the ECOWAS, receiving all benefits, salaries and legislative entitlements as a registered and domiciled honorable member of the District, Montserrado County," Representative Karmo said.

The Bomi County Representative told the NEC to deny Snowe's registration to contest in the county because evidence by the House of Representatives official agendas of March 23, and 28 2017 shows that he (Snowe) remains a full member of the House until 2018 pending the holding of the elections.

Representative Karmo argued in his complaint that under the circumstances, it is impossible and legally unfounded for a sitting representative legally seated until 2018 to contest in another district.

Karmo said Snowe as a seated representative is bared, stopped and precluded under the elections law from being domiciled in Bomi County for the 2017 elections.

He said Snowe has not registered or relinquished authority in electoral District #6 in Montserrado County for which a by-election prior to the 2018 could have been held making him eligible to participate in the pending elections.