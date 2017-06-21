Liberia: 'Livelihood for Liberian Children Appalling'

A youth activist says the livelihood of Liberian children remains appalling despite laws to protect their rights.

Martin K. N. Kollie said Liberian children have become breadwinners for their parents and guardians.

Kollie made the remarks when he served as keynote speaker at the 26th anniversary of the Day of the African Child, a program organized by the One Goal Foundation in Paynesville City.

The Youth Activist noted that parents rely on their children for daily income through petit trade such as the sales of cold water, chewing gums, candies and peanuts on the streets.

He indicated that Liberia has had 554 rape cases particularly in 2014, while between January to March 2017, 731 children were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

"According to UNESCO, Liberia has the highest number of children missing out of primary school while nearly two-third of its children has never stepped in a classroom before according to the United Nations. 62% of Liberian children are missing out of primary school according to UNICEF. This is the misfortune of our country and continent. This is the miserable reality that all of us must confront and find concrete answers to," Kollie stressed.

However, he said the story of Liberian children can change, not just through mere speeches and rhetoric, but through genuine words and realistic actions.

He said the time has come for everyone to clinch to the patriotic syndrome that protects every child regardless of tribe, religion, status and affiliation.

Speaking on the theme "Bridging the Gap and Going beyond to Protect Liberian Children," Kollie lamented that dozens of Liberian children, who are selling cold water, chewing gums, biscuits, plastic bags and candies, have no time to rest and smile, because they have to hustle just to survive.

Throughout the year, Kollie claimed that kids have no opportunity to sit in a classroom adding that "some of them might not even see the door of a classroom until they die."

Kollie said the government in concert with its partners must do all they can to sustainably address the mountaineering issues confronting Liberian children.