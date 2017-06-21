Liberia: Boakai 'Conceals' Running Mate Decision

Vice President Joseph Boakai is nearing a penultimate decision to announce his running mate as the crucial part of the elections draws closer. It is still unclear when Mr. Boakai intends to make the decision as he continues to 'salivate' the public that had expected the announcement over the weekend.

At the port city of Buchanan, all eyes were opened, and everyone expected the announcement, but the entire event turned out to be another endorsement occasion for the ruling party candidate.

Grand Bassa County is politically known to be the home of the Liberty Party, so to speak; however, if the turnout in Buchanan were anything to go by, then, Mr. Boakai could stage a serious challenge to Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine on October 10, 2017 in the county.

Political pundits predict Cllr. Brumskine is likely to win in Grand Bassa, but not by an overwhelming margin. Several residents in Buchanan share similar opinion and added that the popularity of Cllr. Brumskine has dwindled since the 2005 elections, and in 2011, the ruling party and Liberty Party were neck-to-neck in the polls.

While Veep Boakai continues to conceal who his running mate will be, residents in Buchanan anticipate that he would name a prominent citizen of the county as his vice.

During the endorsement program in Buchanan, some names surfaced, but were not taken seriously. However, there were speculations that Gbezohngar Findley, former Senate Pro Temp and a prominent son of Grand Bassa is one of the names that emerged as the Veep's running mate.

Mr. Findley, an influential son of Bassa, was shocked in the 2014 senatorial election by Liberty Party's Jonathan Kaiplay, a defeat that raised doubts over his popularity in the country. Notwithstanding, Mr. Findley has been one of the main opposition to Liberty Party's Brumskine, who is considered as his political nemesis in the county.

Apart from Mr. Findley, additional names emerged out of the Boakai camp but officials declined to comment.

According to the report, an official of the opposition is one of several names that have made the Boakai list, and executives of the Boakai camp have refused to give details fearing that it could jeopardize ongoing discussions.

"So far, discussions with these individuals are proceeding well and we are not going to make further revelation," a senior member of Boakai's mobilization team said.

In a statement of the people of Bassa, Boakai said he was in the county at the invitation of the people, and that nobody should lay claim on Grand Bassa, because according to him, Grand Bassa is for all Liberia.

Veep Boakai said he was happy that the people of Bassa have erased the perception that Bassa is owned by some special people, noting if anybody owns you, they should show by what they've done for you.