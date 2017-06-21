West Africa: Dean of Ecowas Ambassadors, Heads of Mission Accredited to Senegal Congratulate President Sirleaf

Dakar, Senegal: The Dean of ECOWAS Ambassadors and Heads of Mission Accredited to Senegal, H.E. General Edouard Tiape KASSARATE has congratulated President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and conveyed profound thanks to the Liberian leader for her stewardship as Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government from June 4, 2016 - June 4, 2017.

According to a dispatch from Dakar, the Ambassadors, Heads of Mission and GIABA noted with delight the tremendous efforts of the Liberian leader in ending the crisis in The Gambia occasioned by the political impasse following the electoral victory of H.E. Adama BARROW, President of the republic of The Gambia.

Ambassador KASSARATE praised President Sirleaf's courageous criss-crossing of the region to ensure peace and stability at very short notice and her ability to help the parties reach and amicable agreement brought to the fore through Madam Sirleaf's superlative organizational abilities.

"As President Sirleaf hands over the leadership of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, your reign will long be remembered for the sterling role you played in ensuring political stability in the ECOWAS region. Your exemplary leadership has been a great learning point and we remain indebted to you," the dispatch concluded.