Gambia: Gamtel/Gamcel Donates Materials to Tanka Tanka Physiatric Hospital

Gamtel/Gamcel Monday donated food items, detergent, bowls and cutlery to Tanka Tanka physiatric hospital.

Omar Bojang, the matron of the physiatric hospital, said the hospital caters for all the people around the world as they have patients from different nationalities that have been admitted there.

He added that the hospital is under the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), saying they cater for the hospital feeding, clothing, medication and treatment for patients which are free for all.

"It is a wonderful initiative by the government to help people with mental problems," he said.

Also speaking, Sarjor Khan, the director of customer service at Gamtel/Gamcel, commended the staff of Tanka Tanka for the great job they are doing in helping the mentally ill patients.

He advised the staff to keep up the momentum and God will reward them for their deeds, adding that the purpose for their visit was to contribute their quota as well as execute their social responsibility to the community in seeing to the welfare of the hospital.

He said the institution would work towards donating material to Tanka Tanka on a yearly basis.

Fatou Fatty, the deputy general manger Gamtel/ Gamcel, in her remarks, thanked the hospital for giving them the opportunity to be with them and to donate items for the patients.

She said she was emotional when she entered the hospital, adding that it is not an easy work and the staff needs to be commended.