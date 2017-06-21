Gambia: Banjul Muslim Elders Honour the Point

The Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders on Monday presented a certificate of appreciation to The Point newspaper in recognition of the paper's total commitment to the Quranic competition during the month of Ramadan.

Alieu Mboge, chairman of the committee, presented the certificate to Mr Pap Saine, co-founder of the newspaper, at a ceremony held at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul and attended by many dignitaries.

Receiving the award, Mr Saine expressed gratitude to the committee for the award, saying it is a source of encouragement for the paper to do more.

The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), Alh. O. B. Conateh, and Alh. Ali Mbaye were also certified by the committee.

The committee also presented clothes to the four persons who were leading them in Nalifa prayers during the month of Ramadan. They also presented cash to certain deserving individuals.

The committee also held daily Nalifa prayers which were led by Imam Ratib of Banjul and Imam Barham Jobe who were supported by the Bilal of Banjul.

Imam Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, Imam Ratib of Banjul, in his remarks, thanked Allah as well as GRTS Radio and TV for covering the 'Nafila' as well as the Quranic recitation.

He also thanked members of the Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders, management committee of all mosques, parents, Oustases, The Point newspaper, Alh. O. B. Conateh, Alh. Ali Mbaye, Imam Salim Savage as well as the government.

He observed that the Nafila grows yearly.

Imam Ratib noted that over 30 daras (Islamic schools) took part in this year's Quranic competition, adding that it is a competition that will help build the confidence and prepare students for international competitions.

Imam Ratib specially commended Imam Barham Jobe, his sons and students for leading the nafila prayers and doing it in a very good way. He further commended them for competing in international competitions and bringing glory to the nation.

He urged all to be united and be one, and also called on parents to discipline and train their children in peace to be able to worship Allah.

He said with peace everything becomes easy in life.

Chairman, Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders, Alieu Mboge, prayed to Allah to accept their players.

Modou Jobe said winning an international competition and leading the country in prayers is pride to all of us.

The argument is children attending western education which is good but it is important is goes along with attending dara.

Alh. Bai Sainey Secka, Bilal of Banjul, thanked the Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders, Africell and all other institutions that supported them.