Gambia: TGG Trains Journalists On Social Change Communication

The Girl Generation (TGG) recently trained journalists on social change communication of the misconceptions about FGM, at the Baobab Hotel and Resort, in Bijilo.

The training was geared towards educating journalists on social change on the issue of Female Genital Mutilation and the misconceptions about it as they are the information disseminators of society.

TGG has since 2014 been supporting organisations in the country.

According to Haddy Jonga, Programme Officer of TGG, the Girl Generation is working towards galvanizing or amplifying the Africa led movement to end FGM in a generation,.

"We are trying to build a critical mass of people who will contribute towards ending FGM in a generation," she said.

She said the law against FGM was just one step taken in achieving their goals but they have a hundred more steps to take.

"We provide the information and we try to see how best we can convince the people but we cannot force people to believe what we are trying to sell," she added.

Also speaking, Musu Bakoto Sawo, revealed that one of their main visions was to see that girls in Africa and beyond live a meaningful and healthy life.

They have been operating in ten different focal countries such The Gambia, Bukina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya and Somali Land with programme officers in all these countries doing the work of The Girl Generation.

She said since last year December, several organisations have benefited from these grants and currently they are finalizing the shortlisted grantees under the end FGM grant, all geared towards ensuring that the 'end FGM' campaign was amplified.

She stressed that FGM is a key focal area for concentration that also looks at other traditional harmful practices and other forms of gender based violence, especially those that are relevant to women.

The TGG officer explained that they use community dialogues by going into the communities in the country to encourage young people to go into their various communities and be the champions of change, especially when it comes to ending FGM.