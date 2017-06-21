Gambia: Attorney General's Chambers Advise to Put House in Order

Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse of the High Court in Banjul yesterday called on the State Counsel prosecuting criminal matters to come to court prepared and not to come and take dates and goes to sleep.

Justice Cisse made this declaration while presiding over the criminal matter involving the State against Ada Gaye, Fafanding Fatajo, Omar Jammeh, Dr Abdou Ceesay and Foday Jadama.

The court observed that neither the accused persons nor the State Counsel prosecuting the case was present in court.

When the matter came up, a State Counsel from the Attorney General's Chambers announced his representation for the state and indicated that he was not the counsel handling the case.

He told the court that the accused persons were absent and maybe in remand, adding that the prison officials would be communicated in due course before the next adjourned date.

The presiding judge chipped in and informed the court that the accused persons were on bail and she averred that the way and manner the institution (A.G. Chambers) is handling some criminal matters was very disappointing.

She said some state counsel comes to court and without having any inkling or the faintest idea about the case, whilst some comes to court to take dates and goes to sleep.

Justice Sainabou W. Cisse advised state counsel to always come to court prepared.

The matter was then adjourned until 27 July 2017.

It would be recalled that the accused persons, Ada Gaye, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture during the Jammeh's regime and four others were indicted with multiple charges including economic crime, neglect of office, abuse of office, conspiracy to commit felony amongst others.