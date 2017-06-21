Gambia: Trial of Alleged Kanilai Protesters Adjourned

The criminal trial involving 13 alleged protesters from Kanilai village was yesterday adjourned at the Brikama Magistrates' Court before principal Magistrate Omar Cham.

When the case was called, the police prosecutor applied for the matter to be adjourned on the grounds that the police case file was sent to the Attorney General's Chambers.

He said the other reason was the absence of the 5th and 11th accused persons, who could not fulfill their bail condition.

The principal magistrate Omar Cham then adjourned the matter until 4 July.

The accused persons are Ebou Benteng Sanyang, Ansu Jatta, Anthony Jammeh, Lamin Kujabi, Sambujang Badgie, Kaddy Badgie, Momodou Jeng Jallow, Awa Badgie, Ebrima Jammeh, Baboucarr Tamba, Assan Badgie, Cham Jarju and Saikou Omar Sanneh.

All are charged with five counts of criminal offences of unlawful assembly, incitement of violence, prohibition of conduct, riot and conspiracy to commit misdemeanour.

Meanwhile, the sister case involving Modou Lamin Manga, Bakary Jatta, Ansu Jarju, Famara Jarju, and Modou Tamba were also adjourned until 4 July.