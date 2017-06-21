21 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 8-Year-Old Boy Needs Overseas Treatment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Ceesay

Mustapha Sowe, an 8-year-old boy of Jambanjelly village, is in need of help to undergo overseas medical treatment. For the past three years, he has been suffering from recurrent pain when swallowing.

According to his medical report, signed by Dr Yarisbe Castaneda of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Banjul, Mustapha is pale and afebrile.

In the report, the doctor said the result of the oral examination done on the boy shows that his both tonsils are hyperemic and swollen with no exudates.

"The assessment is chronic tonsillitis," Dr Castaneda said on Mustapha's medical report. "I recommend for him to have tonsillectomy which is not currently available due to lack of material, hence needs to go overseas."

However, the family of the boy is appealing to anybody or institution who could support to come to their aid.

Anybody who is willing to help Mustapha could all any of the following mobile phones: (+220) 2429319 / 7048780 / 7944763.

Gambia

Barrow Launches U.S.$27 Million Clinic

President Adama Barrow on Monday laid the foundation stone of a clinic worth US$27 million in Senegambia, opposite… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.