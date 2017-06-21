Gambia: 8-Year-Old Boy Needs Overseas Treatment

Mustapha Sowe, an 8-year-old boy of Jambanjelly village, is in need of help to undergo overseas medical treatment. For the past three years, he has been suffering from recurrent pain when swallowing.

According to his medical report, signed by Dr Yarisbe Castaneda of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Banjul, Mustapha is pale and afebrile.

In the report, the doctor said the result of the oral examination done on the boy shows that his both tonsils are hyperemic and swollen with no exudates.

"The assessment is chronic tonsillitis," Dr Castaneda said on Mustapha's medical report. "I recommend for him to have tonsillectomy which is not currently available due to lack of material, hence needs to go overseas."

However, the family of the boy is appealing to anybody or institution who could support to come to their aid.

Anybody who is willing to help Mustapha could all any of the following mobile phones: (+220) 2429319 / 7048780 / 7944763.