Gambia Intensifies Preparations for Chan Qualifiers Against Mali

The Gambia have intensify preparations for their crucial 2018 CHAN qualifiers first leg tie at home to Mali next month in Banjul.

The home-based Scorpions under the guidance of coach Alagie Sarr, are currently training at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to prepare themselves fit enough for the first leg clash with the home-based Eagles of Mali in Banjul next month.

Coach Sarr will be ambitious to assemble a solid team to face fellow Africans in the first leg in the home soil next month before the second leg in Bamako, a week later.

The Gambia have never qualify for the CHAN competition since its inception in 2009 by CAF for players playing their domestic leagues.

The home-based Scorpions also failed to qualify for the first edition in 2009 after slipping to Mauritania in the qualifiers and also failed to qualify for the 2016 edition after losing to Senegal 4-1 on aggregate in the qualifier ties in Dakar and Banjul respectively.

It would be recalled that the Gambia CHAN team beat Morocco U-20 team 3-2 in an international friendly game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium in March 2017, as part of preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers at home to Mali.

Bombada striker Mustapha Drammeh and Hawks midfielder Lamin Chatty were on target for the home-based Scorpions.