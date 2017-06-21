21 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Intensifies Preparations for Chan Qualifiers Against Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia have intensify preparations for their crucial 2018 CHAN qualifiers first leg tie at home to Mali next month in Banjul.

The home-based Scorpions under the guidance of coach Alagie Sarr, are currently training at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to prepare themselves fit enough for the first leg clash with the home-based Eagles of Mali in Banjul next month.

Coach Sarr will be ambitious to assemble a solid team to face fellow Africans in the first leg in the home soil next month before the second leg in Bamako, a week later.

The Gambia have never qualify for the CHAN competition since its inception in 2009 by CAF for players playing their domestic leagues.

The home-based Scorpions also failed to qualify for the first edition in 2009 after slipping to Mauritania in the qualifiers and also failed to qualify for the 2016 edition after losing to Senegal 4-1 on aggregate in the qualifier ties in Dakar and Banjul respectively.

It would be recalled that the Gambia CHAN team beat Morocco U-20 team 3-2 in an international friendly game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium in March 2017, as part of preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers at home to Mali.

Bombada striker Mustapha Drammeh and Hawks midfielder Lamin Chatty were on target for the home-based Scorpions.

Gambia

Barrow Launches U.S.$27 Million Clinic

President Adama Barrow on Monday laid the foundation stone of a clinic worth US$27 million in Senegambia, opposite… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.