21 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Ya Sally Charitable Foundation Presents Furniture to Kerr Cherno Basic Cycle School

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Ya Sally Charity Foundation of Pakau Saloum in Upper Nuimi on Thursday presented 300 tables, 280 chairs, 12 black boards and 8 notice boards to Kerr Cherno Upper Basic Cycle and Senior Secondary School.

The donated materials would boost effective teaching and learning and contribute to the attainment of quality education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Momodou Salifu Jallow, chairperson of school management committee expressed delight at the assistance extended to the school with the much-needed educational materials to boost educational delivery.

In receiving the furniture, Fafanding Jawara of Kerr Cherno Upper Basic Cycle School, underscored the invaluable contribution and support of school management committee and Ya Sally Charitable Foundation of Pakau Saloum for the foresight in complementing the effort of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in strengthening effective teaching and learning.

He noted that the attainment of quality education calls for the concerted efforts of all to accelerate the quest of attaining quality education for all.

He added that the donation of furniture would contribute immensely to address furniture requirement of Basic Cycle and Senior Secondary School of Kerr Cherno.

Another speaker, Pa Modou Sallah, Cluster Monitor thanked the donor and School Management Committee for providing support to the school.

He called on philanthropists and charitable organizations to support MoBSE on the attainment of quality teaching and learning, noting that the furniture would provide a conducive learning environment for students to improve their writing skill.

Presenting the furniture on behalf of the Foundation, Basiru Jallow of Pakau Saloum, thanked the school authority for the efficient and effective management of donated materials and assured of their continued support to the school.

He emphasized that the foundation is committed to supporting and complementing effective teaching and learning and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Alh. Sakou Jallow of Kerr Cherno, thanked the donor through its focal person for their generosity and support to the school.

He called on the people of Upper Nuimi to continue supporting the education of children, noting that education contributes to human resource development.

