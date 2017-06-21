Gambia: Over D2 Million Theft Case Reaches Court

Abdou Karim Bokoum and Sunday Ugwummadu were yesterday paraded before Magistrate Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged with stealing over D2million.

They denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors alleged that Abdou Karim Bokoum and Sunday Ugwummadu sometime in 2016, at Serrekunda Bartez, in the Kanifing Municipality, stole cash of D2, 344, 335, from the shop of one Innocent Ikenka.

They were granted court bail of D3million each with two Gambian sureties, one of whom should have a title deed within the jurisdiction of the court or anywhere in The Gambia.

The sureties should deposit their ID cards and swear to an affidavit of means.

Superintendent Mballow, who represented the IGP along with his team of prosecutors, is expected to make a line up of his witnesses on the 28th June 2017, for hearing.

Sheikh Tijan Hydara represented the accused persons.