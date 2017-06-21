Gambia: Smiling Coast FC Brawl With Ajax FC in Warm Up Clash

Smiling Coast Real Estate Company Limited FC are set to battle with Ajax FC in a warm up game slated for Wednesday 21 June 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

The warm up tie is part of both sides preparations for the 2017 Gunjur Nawetan season set to kick off later in the summer after their dismal performance in the 2016 edition.

Smiling Coast Real Estate Company Limited FC and Ajax FC will use the test match to improve on their weakness prior to the start of the 2017 season.

The Sanchaba-based outfit finished last season with a victory while the Amsterdam boys managed to snatch one victory in their debut season in Gunjur nawetan.