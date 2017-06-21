21 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Registrar Orders to Transmit Records of Proceeding

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse of the High Court in Banjul yesterday ordered the registrar at the Brikama Magistrates' Court to transmit the records of proceedings and exhibits in the criminal matter involving the State and one Yaya Camara.

Yaya Camara was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Brikama Magistrates Court on 30 September, 2015, after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit felony, shop-breaking and theft.

Yaya Camara, the appellant has since November 2015 filed a notice of appeal challenging the decision of the lower court.

During the court sittings yesterday, the presiding judge observed that the court has not received the record of proceedings since the appellant filed his notice of appeal.

Justice Sainabou W. Cisse informed the appellant that the matter could not proceed without the record of proceedings.

She, therefore, ordered the registrar of the Brikama Magistrates' Court to transmit the record of proceedings and exhibits in the case to the High Court before the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned until 27 July 2017, for mention.

