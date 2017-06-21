21 June 2017

Gambia: Turkish Giants Besiktas Trialing Omar Colley

By Sulayman Bah

Omar Colley's future continues to simmer debates with a number of top European clubs linked with moves for the Gambian.

The Gambia national team captain is under contract with Belgium First Division A's Genk but that isn't stopping clubs clamouring for his services.

Watford of the English Premier League was one of a legion of recruiting sides said to be tracking the left-sided defender's meteoric rise this season. Monaco, Hamburg, Espanyol, Stoke City and even Everton were once mentioned along with Omar but it does seem Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas have now jumped in front of the queue.

No bids have been submitted but there's strong willingness from the Turks to sign the 24-year-old.

Already scouts of the club have made detailed study about Colley with a formal offer now expected to be made. However, for Besiktas to entice Genk into parting with their star man, they must trigger the player's €3m release clause in his contract.

