21 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: When Will the KMC Give a Listening Ear to the Communities of Bakoteh and Manjai?

WHEN WILL THE KMC GIVE A LISTENING EAR TO THE COMMUNITIES OF BAKOTEH AND MANJAI?

For many months now the KMC has not shown any sign of willingness to discuss with community members of Bakoteh and Manjai on the issue of the dumpsite at Bakoteh/Manjai.

The complaint of the residents in the immediate vicinity of the dumpsite has been clear; they say the operation of the dumpsite as before seriously ruins their health and environment and there must be new ways of doing things which will not put their lives at risk and destroy the environment.

What problem does the KMC have in meeting communities they are supposed to serve or represent? Why does the KMC management prefer to dump solid waste near Banjul and make life more unpleasant for patients at the Sanatorium and undermine the environment in Banjul?

It is high time the KMC management face the facts squarely and discuss with the communities directly affected, tell them what they plan to do and listen attentively to their concerns.

Gambia

