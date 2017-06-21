21 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Jallow Interesting Ex-Seriea Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Lamin Jallow is something of a hot-cake in the transfer market as clubs battle to land his signature.

The Gambia international was a revelation for Trapani last season in the Serie B after guiding the club to safety.

Cesena is one of the clubs mulling raiding parent club Chievo Verona for the wide-man.

Becks, is held highly by Chievo Verona but the side has huge options in attack and wants the forward to get playing time before he's ready for use in the Serie A.

As a result, teams in the second tier are battling to win over Lamin amid reports Cesena have agreed terms with the 22-year-old.

Cesena have hopes of returning to pinnacle of Italian football and consider the former Bakau United man a big part of their project.

Lamin , who scored Gambia's consolation goal in the friendly defeat to Ghana, isn't expected to have qualms with adaptation when it comes to fitting in Cesena' set up, having spent the last two season on loan.

Gambia

Barrow Launches U.S.$27 Million Clinic

President Adama Barrow on Monday laid the foundation stone of a clinic worth US$27 million in Senegambia, opposite… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.