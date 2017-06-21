Gambia: Jallow Interesting Ex-Seriea Club

Lamin Jallow is something of a hot-cake in the transfer market as clubs battle to land his signature.

The Gambia international was a revelation for Trapani last season in the Serie B after guiding the club to safety.

Cesena is one of the clubs mulling raiding parent club Chievo Verona for the wide-man.

Becks, is held highly by Chievo Verona but the side has huge options in attack and wants the forward to get playing time before he's ready for use in the Serie A.

As a result, teams in the second tier are battling to win over Lamin amid reports Cesena have agreed terms with the 22-year-old.

Cesena have hopes of returning to pinnacle of Italian football and consider the former Bakau United man a big part of their project.

Lamin , who scored Gambia's consolation goal in the friendly defeat to Ghana, isn't expected to have qualms with adaptation when it comes to fitting in Cesena' set up, having spent the last two season on loan.