Uganda/Nigeria: Ten Conclusions From KCCA's Loss to Nigeria Side Rivers United

Keepers not rotated

Haven't sounded out the KCCA technical team to find out what informed their decision to start Douglas Kisembo in goal ahead of first choice Benjamin Ochan. Unfortunately, it backfired badly. Kisembo looked out of place in Nigeria.

Rotation is generally fine for outfield players but keepers need game time to gain steadiness. Lesson learned: Don't rotate keepers unless they are at the same level as was the case with Claudio Bravo and Marc Andre der Stegen at Barcelona.

Vary away approach

Away matches require a varied approach. KCCA have generally played on the front foot regardless of whether they are home or away. It hasn't worked.

It helped in knock out rounds where an away goal carried twice the value. However, in group stages, the team must play with a mixture of caution and adventure. KCCA suffered in the opening half because there wasn't anyone to protect the back three. The team only stabilised after Ivan Ntege came on.

Experience irreplaceable

There was a marked improvement from KCCA in the second half when the coach went with experience. Ntege not only provided the team with balance, he continually broke up Rivers United's game with niggling tackles.

Needless to say, Ochan's experience steadied the defence whereas Habib Kavuma was never afraid of committing professional fouls to keep KCCA in contention for a draw.

Alertness needed

For the third time on the continent this season, KCCA got caught cold it the opening exchanges. Making the same mistake once is forgivable, but twice is unforgivable while thrice is criminal.

It happened in Pretoria against Mamelodi Sundowns and at FUS Rabat. Coach Mike Mutebi must be wondering how to drum it into the players to be alert from the off. Better warm ups might be the answer.

KCCA still physically short.

Rivers United attacked KCCA like a whirlwind in the opening twenty minutes, in part because they are used to playing in the rain, but also because they were physically stronger and more intense.

Until the 30th minute, not once did a KCCA player out-muscle a Rivers United rival in a one on one physical contest. As a result, we lost virtually all 50-50 balls, in addition to being outrun, out-fought and out-thought.

Spoiler necessary evil

Coach Mike Mutebi is not a believer in a traditional 'spoiler'. He prefers his deep lying midfielder to be a playmaker. The folly of using two players who are good at using the ball but hopeless without it, was revealed by the alarming frequency with which Rivers United reached our back three. They only had to take Muzamir Mutyaba and Tom Masiko out with one touch or a turn of pace, and they were in direct confrontation with a panicky back three. Fielding a spoiler might therefore be a necessary evil in difficult away grounds.

Poloto ready for league

In KCCA's difficult opening half hour, the stand out player was teenager Poloto. He has the turn of pace and dribbling ability to get past defenders. The downside to his game is that he is yet to learn how to play without the ball.

Playing him in a wing back role thus repeatedly exposed KCCA right side of defence. In the short term, I think Poloto can best thrive in a traditional 4-4-2 whereby he can do damage to opposing teams without being too worried about defensive duties.

Playing without the ball

Retaining shape without the ball was KCCA's principal challenge in that first half.

This was caused by the poor relationship between the back three and midfield. Top football sides quickly regain shape without possession. Of course playing five 'attacking midfielders' didn't help as Isaac Muleme didn't pivot to help central midfield. In honesty, he already had his hands full.

Incremental growth

I am a firm believer in the adage that success comes in small doses. KCCA has already surpassed expectations by getting into the group phase of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Overburdening the side with expectations of a semi-final or final place could negatively affect the players. Whatever the outcome in the rest of group matches, this year's campaign is a well-qualified success.

Semis still possible

KCCA's strong second half performance left fans wondering what could have been hadn't the team been bedevilled by an indifferent start.

Thankfully, there is still hope as victory in the remaining home tie against FUS Rabat and a result of any kind at Club Africa