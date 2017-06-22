Photo: Julius Ocungi/Daily Monitor

Residents of Apaa Trading Centre in Zoka Village, Amuru District attend a meeting recently.

Gulu — Police have recovered a decomposing body of a man suspected to have been killed in the recent clashes between the Madi and Acholi in Apaa parish, Zoka Village, Adjumani District.

The body of the deceased, identified as George Olingkene, 55,was discovered in Lulai village, Itirikwa Sub-county during a joint search by local community members and police on Monday.

According to police, the discovery brings to nine, the total number of people killed in the violent clash between the two communities disputing boundary that separates Adjumani and Amuru districts.

A total of 27 others sustained severe injuries in the attack while hundreds from both Madi and Acholi communities were displaced in the attack carried by unknown men armed with machetes, spears, bows and arrows.

Aswa Region police spokesperson Jimmy Okema told Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday that three other people are still missing following the clashes.

Mr Okema said investigations are ongoing.

"At the moment, the situation is calm and normal, the police have maintained deployment in the area," Mr Okema said.

The MP for Kilak North in Amuru District, Mr Anthony Akol, accused the police of starting the search for missing people late.

"We expected the police to have been involved in searching for the missing immediately after the attack but they didn't respond. We believe that bodies of other people could have been thrown in water by the attackers," Mr Akol said.

He said the whereabouts of nine people are unknown.

President Museveni last week met with the Acholi Parliamentary Group leaders over the Apaa land clashes and ordered an investigation into the matter. The recent clashes in Apaa Parish arose from the 2015 decision by the government to give part of Pabbo Sub-county in Amuru District to the nearby Adjumani District, despite protests from Amuru leaders and residents.

The contested land covers 40 square kilometres. It is also claimed by Uganda Wildlife Authority as East Madi Game Reserve that was gazetted in 2002 by the Adjumani Town Council.