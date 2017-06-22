East Africa: Let's Pledge to Help South Sudan Refugees in Uganda

Photo: Daily Monitor

Refugees moving to a refugee camp.

opinion

As refugees from South Sudan arrive in Uganda in increasing numbers - more than 2,000 a day according to the UN - the international community's willingness and ability to respond remains essential to saving lives. Widespread and intense violence in South Sudan over the last few years has forced thousands of refugees to seek refuge in northern Uganda.

People in South Sudan do not have food as violence has brought agriculture to a halt. It is too dangerous to till the fields. The current drought that has affected recent harvests across the Horn of Africa, has made matters worse. The ways people usually cope through such droughts - fishing, hunting, foraging for wild fruit or tree bark - are also increasingly risky due to the violence.

Continued and increased funding is needed to provide relief to South Sudan refugees in northern Uganda, especially given the situations of both conflict and drought in many neighbouring countries that otherwise might be absorbing some of this population. The international community must step up. As of May, Uganda has taken in more than 950,000 refugees from South Sudan, more than half of the almost 1.8 million South Sudan refugees and asylum seekers. This solidarity with the South Sudanese should be celebrated. However, to continue providing adequate support to these refugees in northern Uganda, there is a need for more resources - both for the refugee population and their host communities.

As Uganda works towards its goal of attaining middle income status, it still has a long way to go in its development. The country ranks 163 out of 188 on the UNDP Human Development Index in 2016 - and northern Uganda is especially poor. The World Bank 2016 Poverty Assessment found that poverty reduction in northern Uganda has been slower than elsewhere in Uganda. People have lower levels of human capital, fewer assets and more limited access to services and infrastructure, including electricity and sanitation services. These realities make international relief assistance essential, both for host communities in northern Uganda as well as South Sudan refugees.

While food, water and shelter are the basic needs for survival, we must not forget the importance of adequate sanitation and hygiene to prevent outbreak of health epidemics such as cholera.

In September 2016, cholera infected an estimated 1,767 people in South Sudan, killing 26 people according to the World Health Organisation. High population density, as in a refugee settlement camps, could make an outbreak of this disease catastrophic. Access to clean, potable water and adequate sanitation services as well as training on essential hygiene actions such as handwashing- are critical to reducing these risks.

As Uganda hosts the UN Solidarity Summit on Refugees today, Catholic Relief Services pledges its continued support to provide emergency assistance to the people of South Sudan as they seek refuge in Uganda. Our main focus at the moment is on water, sanitation, hygiene and shelter. There are many other people and organisations working hard to help these refugees and the Ugandans impacted by their presence, but critical gaps will remain without sufficient funds to assure that we meet the minimum standards in humanitarian response.

The South Sudan refugees are innocent victims of horrific violence in their home country, and many residents in northern Uganda know this reality all too well. I applaud the Government of Uganda, Office of the Prime Minister, United Nations agencies, bilateral donors and other organisations that are stepping up and responding. The rest of the world must join us. We can all do more. Lives are at stake. CRS remains committed and stands with refugees.

Ms Pfifer is the Country Representative, Catholic Relief Services Uganda.