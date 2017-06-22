Uganda: Businessman Lubega Loses Appeal to Retain Bus Terminal

Kampala — City businessman Francis Drake Lubega has lost the Qualicel Bus Terminal commonly known as Baganda Bus Park after court dismissed his appeal.

A panel of Judges of the Supreme Court led by Jotham Tumwesigye dismissed an appeal in which Mr Lubega was challenging the Constitutional Court order requiring him to vacate the bus park.

In April 2015, the Constitutional Court ordered Mr Lubega to restore peaceful status quo that existed before the dispute.

The court said the eviction of Horizon Coaches in March 2014 was unlawful.

In a June 1 letter, Court Bailiffs of Ritchiebros Auctioneers issued to Mr Lubega, through his lawyers of Adam Kirumira and Company Advocates, a notice requiring him to vacate the said premises in the central business district. "You have since then deliberately, intentionally or and negligently refused to adhere to the directives of the Constitutional Court by continuing to occupy the same land. '

Take further notice that should you adamantly and or deliberately choose to ignore the contents of this letter, we shall not hesitate to use all legal machinery available to evict you at your own peril and embarrassment," reads a letter signed by Bailiff Richard Twesigye.

On June 9, businessman Charles Muhangi issued a notice requiring all tenants at Qualicell and Nabukeera Commercial buildings who wish to continue with the business to register at his Horizon Coaches offices on Namirembe Road.

"This should be done in not more than ten days from the notice. Registration fee is Shs200,000," reads the notice.

The dispute over ownership of the bus park stems from a July 20, 2011 letter in which President Museveni directed the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to take steps to rectify the anomaly that had given rise to the dispute.

The President also advised the cancellation of certificates of title found to have been acquired fraudulently.

Mr Museveni's directive followed a protracted legal battle between Mr Lubega and Mr Muhangi, the proprietor of Horizon Coaches.