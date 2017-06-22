Nigeria: Govt Holds Retreat Over Rot in Education Sector

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday resolved to hold a ministerial retreat to address the fallen standard of education in the country.

Education Minister Adamu Adamu told State House reporters after the council meeting that the retreat would hold in two weeks' time.

The minister said the FEC felt concerned about the crises plaguing all levels of the sector.

"The council discussed single very important issue on the road map of education sector and developments. We discussed many issues, but the most important was education. Members agreed that the fallen standard in education is so serious that we will need a ministerial retreat to look at all the issues.

"There are a lot of issues in solution and all of them are crying for attention. So there will be a ministerial retreat in the next two weeks to look at the issues and from there we will take off in what we are doing.

"Initially, we had prepared a blueprint, but the FEC felt the issue is beyond that because there are crises in all the areas of education, in out of school children, in technical education and training, in ICT, in all the areas you can think of. So, ministers are going to start talking to themselves and come out with solutions," Adamu said.

The minister blamed the media for the controversy trailing the secondary school curriculum, saying those behind the rumoured removal of Christian Religious Knowledge were out to heighten tension in the country.

The minister clarified that both CRK and Islamic Religious Knowledge are compulsory for Christian and Muslim students respectively.

He said: "The issue of Christain Religious Knowledge that all the national media, social media took up with and deceived even the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria because they believed it. It was just somebody's imagination probably somebody who wished to raise tension in the country after the Biafra issue and then the quit order given to some young people in the north. so the person just followed suit trying to stoic the embers of religion. There is no truth whatsoever I repeat.

"Certainly, there was a policy in 2012 which was given effect in 2014 that is even before this government came in. One of the things I did as minister was to speak to the national council on education to disarticulate History from the social studies curricular because we believe we want our young people to know our history. You cannot know who you are without knowing who your ancestors were in the past.

"And the national council of education did accept and agree that the teaching and learning of CRK has been made compulsory for all Christians students and teaching and learning of Islamic Studies is compulsory for all Muslim students. So, you are actually accusing the ministry of the opposite of what it has done. I think I just need to tell you even if you are not the ones in the social media, they must be your compatriots, please tell them to be more responsible in handling the issues especially at this time in history."