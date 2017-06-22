21 June 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Freeman to Release Top Striker

Bindura born Zimdancehall singer, Freeman has set Thursday as the day his much awaited fourth album titled Top Striker will hit the market.

Top Striker, which carries 16 tracks with three collaborations featuring top Zimdancehall queen Darula and versatile Urban grooves musician Roki was produced by a number of producers including his long time friend Sunshine, Oskid, Cashlibz and many others.

According to Freeman's Manager, Watta, Top Striker is a celebration of the Zimdancehall star's five years on top of the game.

"We have tried to make our fans have the best from us because they last heard our new songs some time back

"Our Fourth album has more tracks that any of our previous albums because we feel we owe our fans as they have not heard from Freeman for a while" said Watta.

He added that Sunshine produced two songs on album with the rest done by other producers, bringing diversity for Freeman's fans.

"Freeman has worked with a lot of producers for the first time and our long time producer Sunshine also produced two songs on the album

"Oskid, Cashlibz, Alvin K among others also produced songs that will be on Top Striker. The album will be released on Thursday on all radio stations in Zimbabwe on the dancehall slots," added Watta.

Freeman's last album Mangoma Ihobho was a major hit with songs such as Zvakaipa dai ndarega, Siya, Handikurove and title track Mangoma ihobho among others.

The album cemented the Joina City hitmaker among Zimdancehall's greatest reinforced by his consistency since from the time he joined the popular genre.

Zimbabwe

