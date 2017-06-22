21 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Daliso Chaponda to Be At Malawi Achievers Awards UK

By Thom Chiumia

Malawian top comedian Daliso Chaponda who recently made his mark in the Britain's Got Talent finals and has landed his own stand-up comedy show on BBC Radio 4 will attend the Malawi Achievers Awards UK to take place on June 24, 2017 at Marriot Hotel in Leicester City, organisers have announced.

Malawi Association UK chairperson Martin Guga said they have agreed with Chaponda to attend the event and "bring some laughter" to the audience.

Chaponda last month finished in third place in ITV's Britain's Got Talent, behind pianist Tokio Myers and eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson.

"Malawians are coming to have fun and Chaponda will add more to that package," Guga said.

Guga said the show which has been boosted with a grant from Big Lottery Fund is all set with lobal multi award-winning international music megastar, Awilo Longomba and Malawi's electrifying music lynchpin, Faith 'Che Muphuwa' Mussa performing.

MC Chijota will be the director of the event which also included Prince Langa of 'Ilala' fame as one of the performers after relaunching his music career when he performed live at Nyasa Times 10th anniversary event last August.

The Malawi Achievers Awards have become the biggest event for the Diaspora and they are helping to promote Malawi's identity and culture in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Since inception in 2014, the Malawi Achievers Awards have grown in patronage and nominations that more partners are willing to support the annual events as a permanent programme of the Malawi Association UK.

Malawian Deputy High Commission to the UK, Quent Kalichero will be the guest of honour at the event representing the High Commissioner Kena Mphonda who will be attending other official engagements on the day in London, according to both the organisers and the Malawi High Commission.

