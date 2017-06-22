The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has threatened to suspend legislators who heckle the president, whenever he comes to address the House.

Kadaga says even though some legislators may disagree with the president's speech, they should allow him to deliver his message and debate the issues presented later during plenary.

She cited the recent behaviour of some legislators during the State of the Nation address and budget day reading speech.

"[During the] State of the Nation and the budget speech, some members are so intolerant; that they heckle and shout at the speech of the Head of State. Why don't you just listen, come back here and debate in the plenary... Believe me; the comments I get from citizens, they don't really appreciate that conduct. And, as I informed you, my colleagues, the speakers in the region each time we finish, they say but how can this happen? How can this happen to Head of State?

In those countries it doesn't happen. So Hon members even if you don't like what the president is saying, we have the time to bash what he is saying here in the plenary. So I hope that this will not happen again. If it does, Hon members I will do something about. The other day, the MPs in Zambia heckled the president and 48 of them were suspended by the Speaker of Zambia", Kadaga said.

Rule 10 (4) of the Parliament rules of procedure provides that "The President, while occupying the chair of State may make a Presidential statement, which shall be heard in silence and not followed by any comment or question; and shall not otherwise participate in the proceedings of the House in any way.'

Kadaga also noted with concern the misconduct of MPs during the campaigns of the candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in February. She said the behaviour of some legislators violated the Parliament Rules of Procedure.

"When we were electing the EALA legislators, I had to restrain myself from speaking against the conduct of the members such that it doesn't affect the outcome of that election but I was very disturbed by what happened. There was gross breach of our rules of procedure, chanting of party slogans in the plenary, bringing party flags, party symbols, heckling and shouting. I think it was not in good spirits and I hope that in future we shall conduct ourselves in an orderly manner. Even if you are excited about our candidates, I think what we do is not necessary but I did not want to endanger the results that's why I kept quiet", she added.

Appendix F of the Parliament's rules of procedure, under Public Trust, says that 'Members shall at all times conduct themselves in a manner, which will maintain and strengthen the public's trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament and never undertake any action which may bring the House or its members generally, into disrepute.'

Last week, Patrick Matibini, the Speaker of the Zambian parliament suspended 48 opposition lawmakers for boycotting a speech by President Edgar Lungu's at the official opening of the country's assembly in March, saying they did not recognize him as leader.

The legislators from the United Party for National Development (UPND) were barred from taking their seats for 30 days, a move that banned them from the parliament building, payment of their wages were also suspended.