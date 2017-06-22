Tanzania: Ngorongoro Set to Conduct Census On Residents, Livestock

Arusha — A census on residents and livestock within the Ngorongoro Conservation Area is expected to be conducted starting next week, being the implementation of the directive by the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

The census is aimed at knowing exact number of residents so that they can be issued with identification cards. It also seeks to establish number of livestock for proper planning.

It is believed that the exercise will enable the authorities to single out residents and livestock which are not supposed to live in the area.

Speaking during a seminar today prepared to enlighten the residents about the census, he Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) Chief Conservationist, Dr Freddy Manongi, revealed that over Sh400 million would be spent for the exercise.

After the exercise, he said, all the residents living within the area would be issued with electronic IDs and that the livestock would be marked to make it easier for NCAA officials to plan development activities for the residents of Ngorongoro.

For his part, the Ngorongoro District Commissioner, Mr Rashid Taka, said during the seminar that in December last year when the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, visited Ngorongoro, he gave a directive that a census be conducted so that residents and livestock deserving to be there could be known.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ngorongoro Pastoralists Council (NPC), Edward Maura, said residents of the area were not against the census, but need to be involved in the exercise including traditional leader, who knew well the residents and their livestock.