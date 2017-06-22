Nigeria, Germany Seal N3.5 Billion Polio Aid Deal

The governments of Nigeria and Germany have signed ýN3.5 billion (€10 million) aid agreement to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, signed on behalf of Nigerian government, while the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Bernhard Schlagheck signed for his government.

Onyeama, after signing the agreement in Abuja, said the grant would facilitate Nigeria's quest to totally eradicate polio in the country.

He noted with concern that government efforts had some setbacks due to the activities of terrorism in the northeast.

Director of Logistics, at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Iyabo Dara Dara remarked that Nigeria would soon be declared polio free as the country has not recorded any polio case in the last one year.