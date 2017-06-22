Bukoba — AS Tanzanians marked the International Refugee Day yesterday, authorities in Kagera Regionhave tightened surveillance on border posts to control invasion of illegal immigrants - even as officials screened work permits of foreigners in public and private sectors to establish genuine expatriates with a view to releasing more job opportunities to qualified Tanzanians.

Kagera Regional Immigration Officer, Mr Abdallah Towo, said reports indicated that a number of foreigners had entered the country illegally and that some of them were employed within the country's private sector.

"The exercise is aimed at screening out genuine from illegal immigrants and at providing more jobs to competent Tanzanians. This is a continuous process and will involve the public as well as the private sectors," he said.

Mr Towo added that some 33 Burundi refugees, including 17 children, were recently intercepted at Mutukula border, in Misenyi District after they allegedly escaped from Mtenderi Refugee Camp in Kigoma Region.

"On being interrogated, the escapees confessed they were heading to Nachingare Refugee Camp in neigbouring Uganda. The Burundi refugees had taken the step after facing food shortage at the Mtenderi camp, the second such incident involving Burundi refugees," he said.

On March 24, this year, Immigration officials in Misenyi District intercepted a group of 28 Burundi refugees, including 14 children who had escaped from the Mtenderi Refugee Camp.

Mr Towo has since revealed that some 307 aliens were repatriated to their countries of origin during 2012; of these, 207 were from Burundi, 14 Ugandans, 77 from Rwanda, two others from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and one from Kenya.

In 2011, another 34,953 foreigners were also deported, out of whom 15,786 were Rwandese, 12,619 Ugandans and 6,548 Burundians.