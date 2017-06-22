Tanzania: Police Successfully Curb Albino Killing, Legislators Told

Dodoma — Police have successfully managed to reduce the number of deaths that involve elders and people with albinism in Ushetu District, Shinyanga region in the period of seven years.

According to statistics released by the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Yussufu Masauni, the number has been dropping from 2010 to 2017.

He said the successes are at tributed to a good job by the police force and cooperation from the public, Mr Masauni said in 2010 at least two elders were killed, in 2011 four of them were brutally killed and in 2013 five elders were killed.

He added that in 2014, six elders were brutally butchered, and in 2015 two more were killed, 2016 two were also killed while in 2017 only one elder was killed. The deputy minister said from 2010 to 2017, a total of 22 elders were brutally killed in the area.

Mr Masauni said in the same period, there was no single person with albinism who was killed in Ushetu District. However, countrywide from 2010 to 2017 a total of six people with albinism were killed.

"The current statistics show that the number of elders and people with albinism who are killed is going down," he said.

He added that the government conducted a serious operation against witch doctors who have been the source of killings that are linked to superstitious beliefs.

Mr Masauni was responding to Ushetu MP (CCM), Mr Elias Kwandikwa who wanted to know the number of elders and people with albinism who have been killed in his area between 2010 and 2015.

The MP also wanted to know how the government involves the public to curb the killings and protect people through religious leaders, traditional security guards and Ushetu political leaders.