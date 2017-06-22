Tanzania: Magistrate, Businessman Booked for Soliciting 1 Million/ - From 'Lady in Probate Case'

Magomeni Primary Court Magistrate Omary Abdallah and a businessman, George Balongo have been arraigned at a Dar es Salaam court on four counts of soliciting 1m/- and receiving a bribe of 500,000/- from Agnes Nyenza for assistance in a probate case.

Before Kisutu Principal Resident Magistrate, Respicious Mwijage, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail on condition they secured two reliable sureties who would sign a bond of 10m/- each.

A prosecutor from the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Emmanuel Jacob, informed the court that investigations into the matter were still underway and hence requested for a mention date.

Reading out the charges, the prosecutor alleged that between January and February 12, 2017, at unknown places, being an employee of the Judiciary as a Primary Court Magistrate, Abdallah solicited a bribe of 205,000/- from Agnes Nyenza to assist her in a probate case.

According to the prosecutor, on February 12, 2017 at unknown places, Abdallah received a bribe of 205,000/- from Agnes Nyenza for assistance in the said probate case.

It was also alleged that in the period between February and March 2017 at unknown places, being a businessman and a primary court magistrate, Abdallah and Balongo solicited 1m/- from Agnes Nyenza so as to be able to assist her in a probate case.

In the fourth count, on March 1, 2017, the accused received a sum of 500,000/- from Agnes Nyenza being a payment for assistance in a probate case.