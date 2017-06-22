Tanzania: Prison Renovation Set to Kick Off Soon

Dodoma — At least 2008 women have been sent to prison in the period of four years starting from 2012 to 2016, the Parliament was told yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Yussufu Masauni said the number of women who are imprisoned for violating the laws of the land has almost doubled in 2016.

The deputy minister was responding to a question posed by Special Seats MP (CUF), Ms Raisa Abdalla Mussa on the government plans to separate pregnant women and those with children who are jailed in various prisons.

"I would like to know why children are being punished along with their mothers, I think it is high time the government comes up with a plan to build special prisons for pregnant women," she said.

The MP added that many children who stay in prison along with their parents are seriously afparents are seriously afparents are seriously af fected psychologically because they live in a poor environment which is not friendly to children.

Responding to the question, Mr Masauni said the government reached the decision to allow children to stay with their mothers in prison as part of fulfilling the convention of the Rights of the child and other regional agreements that consider children's interconsider children's interconsider children's interests.

Mr Masauni said the Child Act, 2009 under regulation number 728 gives an opportunity for a child to be raised out of prison. The deputy minister said in 2012, a total of 364 women were jailed, in 2013 at least 321 were sent to jail, and in 2014 at least 373 were imprisoned, 334 were sent to jail in 2015 and in 2016 the number increased to 616.

According to Mr Masauni, the government is determined to continue renovating and improving prisons across the country.