21 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Local Manufacturers Counselled On DITF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Local manufacturers have greater opportunity to promote their businesses to the next level through active participation in the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade fair (DITF) that will commence next week.

Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) Public Relations Officer, Ms Theresia Chilambo said through the business forum, small and medium sized firms would acquire new technologies and experiences necessary for business expansion.

"Small and medium firms can capitalise on the occasion to leverage on networks created by the trade fair event to shore up growth particularly in nascent industries," she said while speaking to one of the local radio stations.

Sometimes, consumers snub domestically produced goods in favour of imports, giving poor quality and exorbitant prices as excuses. Thus the trade fair should be an avenue to acquire latest technology to improve the quality of the products.

DITF is a powerful, versatile and highly cost-effective sales and marketing medium. It brings together thousands of international buyers and sellers in one place in a short space of time.

The emerging entrepreneurs sometimes have problems in expanding their productions in the absence of strong and reliable demand for their goods.

She said the Dar International Trade Fair is spearheading an aggressive campaign for massive consumption of domestically manufactured products in support of the country's industrialisation drive.

She said high demand is the key motivating factor for small and medium enterprises to commit their meagre resources in massive and innovative production. She said this year's DITF have so far attracted more than 2,000 exhibitors foreign and local firms confirmed to take part in the next edition expected to commence next week.

Tanzania

'Uganda First Oil to Flow After 2020'

The ambitions of the Ugandan government to have first oil flowing by 2020 may not be possible as the required… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.