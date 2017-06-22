Tanzania: Local Manufacturers Counselled On DITF

Local manufacturers have greater opportunity to promote their businesses to the next level through active participation in the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade fair (DITF) that will commence next week.

Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) Public Relations Officer, Ms Theresia Chilambo said through the business forum, small and medium sized firms would acquire new technologies and experiences necessary for business expansion.

"Small and medium firms can capitalise on the occasion to leverage on networks created by the trade fair event to shore up growth particularly in nascent industries," she said while speaking to one of the local radio stations.

Sometimes, consumers snub domestically produced goods in favour of imports, giving poor quality and exorbitant prices as excuses. Thus the trade fair should be an avenue to acquire latest technology to improve the quality of the products.

DITF is a powerful, versatile and highly cost-effective sales and marketing medium. It brings together thousands of international buyers and sellers in one place in a short space of time.

The emerging entrepreneurs sometimes have problems in expanding their productions in the absence of strong and reliable demand for their goods.

She said the Dar International Trade Fair is spearheading an aggressive campaign for massive consumption of domestically manufactured products in support of the country's industrialisation drive.

She said high demand is the key motivating factor for small and medium enterprises to commit their meagre resources in massive and innovative production. She said this year's DITF have so far attracted more than 2,000 exhibitors foreign and local firms confirmed to take part in the next edition expected to commence next week.