Tanzania: Gains Made, but Aids Gains Made, but Aids Gains Made, Still a Threat, Report Says

Zanzibar — Despite recent progress in the fight against HIV/Aids, infection is still alarming among Zanzibaris, a new human rights report has warned.

The report which was released recently, noted a decline in infection thanks to a number of programmes to control the spread of HIV/ Aids in Zanzibar. It says there were only 173 new HIV infections between 2015 and 2016, which indicates that HIV prevention and treatment interventions were bearing fruit.

According to the report, 69,155 people were tested between July 2015 and March 2016, out of whom 810, equal to 1.2 per cent, were found to live with the HIV/Aids virus.

"Sexual intercourse, especially heterosexual sex, accounts for more than 91 per cent of HIV transmission in Zanzibar. HIV transmission through piercing and other surgical invasive equipment accounts for approximately 7 per cent of all HIV transmission," the report reads in part.

The report cited data from Zanzibar Integrated HIV/ TB and Leprosy Programme, (ZIHTLP), which estimates that about 5 per cent of HIV transmission is from mother to child.

It is further reported that HIV transmission among injecting drug users accounts for 15.1 per cent. However, the government remains upbeat in the fight against the deadly disease, saying it has succeeded to control transmission of HIV to below 1 per cent.

The Human Rights Report, on the other hand, paints a gloomy picture on stigma against people living with HIV, revealing that they are still discriminated by community members who lack adequate knowledge on the rights of HIV victims.

"Despite the international, regional and domestic instruments to eliminate all forms of discrimination in Zanzibar, the violation of the rights of people living with HIV/Aids is still a problem," the report further points out.

However, there has been a positive trend, courtesy of the government's decision to enact the Zanzibar HIV and AIDS Prevention and Management Act, 2014, which prohibits any kind of discrimination directly or indirectly against people living with HIV.

"Stigma and discrimination has been reduced steadily over the years but still remaining a problem," reads the report.