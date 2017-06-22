22 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Constitutional Court to Rule On Motion of No Confidence Secret Ballot

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday make its ruling on the UDM's application to force National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to conduct the vote of no confidence on President Jacob Zuma as a secret ballot.

Political parties were due to debate a motion of no confidence on Zuma on April 18 but the UDM, Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance asked for a postponement after the Constitutional Court allowed the UDM direct access to argue its case that MPs be allowed to vote in the motion by secret ballot.

In its arguments in the Constitutional Court on May 15, the UDM's legal representative Dali Mpofu said all South Africans wanted was to know that the members of Parliament who had been elected to represent them, were voting with integrity, and that a secret vote would ensure that.

Mpofu argued that Mbete had failed to hold the executive to power after receiving a request to table the motion of no confidence in a letter addressed to her in April, as she was obligated to do.

The opposition asked Mbete to schedule the vote of no confidence in Zuma after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, that saw Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan axed, among others.

It was initially set down for April 18.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had argued that Zuma's reshuffle led to two ratings agencies downgrading the country's debt to junk status. In addition, he said MPs had been threatened with losing their seats and with violence if they voted against him.

Mbete previously said the UDM's application had no merit and it did not fall within the court's exclusive jurisdiction.

She said if the court found she had the power to order a motion of no confidence via secret ballot, she would act in accordance with its ruling.

News24

South Africa

President Zuma to Face State Capture, Resignation Questions

President Jacob Zuma is due to face some tough questions on Thursday during his quarterly appearance in Parliament to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.