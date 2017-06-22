22 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - 18-Man Squad Start Preps for Zone V Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

National volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has named a provisional 18-man squad to start preparations for the upcoming Zone 5 World Championships qualifiers slated for July 6-13 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Kigali.

Initially, the seven-day tournament was scheduled for June 15-18.

According to the Rwanda Volleyball Federation Executive Secretary, Christian Hatumimana, they have started work on the technical aspects and are waiting for CAVB to approve the dates and teams that will take part.

"We are waiting for CAVB to confirm the teams that are coming for the competition but in the meantime, our team has started non-residential training, it will go into residential camp two weeks before the tournament," Hatumimana said.

The last time Rwanda hosted the event was in 2015 where they finished second behind Egypt. The team trains every evening (6pm) at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Countries expected to take part include; Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Provisional team:

Liberos: Bosco Mutabazi and Emile Karera.

Left attackers: Yves Mutabazi, Christophe Mukunzi, Patrick Kavalo, Flavien Ndamukunda and Olivier Ntagengwa.

Right attackers: Nelson Murangwa, Lawrence Guma Yakan and Samuel Tyson Niyogisubizo.

Centers: Fred Musoni, Placide Madison Sibomana, Pierre Marshal Kwizera, Fabrice Nkezabahizi and Guillaume Irakarama.

Setters: Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana, Herve Kagimbura and Rene Cyusa.

Rwanda

Rwanda to Host the First WHO Africa Health Forum

Rwanda will this Month host the first ever Africa Health Forum organized by the World Health Organization African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.