Rwanda: Volleyball - 18-Man Squad Start Preps for Zone V Qualifiers

National volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has named a provisional 18-man squad to start preparations for the upcoming Zone 5 World Championships qualifiers slated for July 6-13 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Kigali.

Initially, the seven-day tournament was scheduled for June 15-18.

According to the Rwanda Volleyball Federation Executive Secretary, Christian Hatumimana, they have started work on the technical aspects and are waiting for CAVB to approve the dates and teams that will take part.

"We are waiting for CAVB to confirm the teams that are coming for the competition but in the meantime, our team has started non-residential training, it will go into residential camp two weeks before the tournament," Hatumimana said.

The last time Rwanda hosted the event was in 2015 where they finished second behind Egypt. The team trains every evening (6pm) at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Countries expected to take part include; Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Provisional team:

Liberos: Bosco Mutabazi and Emile Karera.

Left attackers: Yves Mutabazi, Christophe Mukunzi, Patrick Kavalo, Flavien Ndamukunda and Olivier Ntagengwa.

Right attackers: Nelson Murangwa, Lawrence Guma Yakan and Samuel Tyson Niyogisubizo.

Centers: Fred Musoni, Placide Madison Sibomana, Pierre Marshal Kwizera, Fabrice Nkezabahizi and Guillaume Irakarama.

Setters: Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana, Herve Kagimbura and Rene Cyusa.