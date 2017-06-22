21 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Red Pepper Editor Questioned Over IGP Kayihura Stories

Photo: The Observer
A cross section of newspapers on display (file photo).
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) are investigating media houses over stories which suggested that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura was bedridden in India.

Red Pepper tabloid managing editor Ben Byabaraha on Tuesday (June 20) recorded a statement with Media Crimes detectives before he was released on police bond on charges of offensive communication in the stories they published about Gen Kayihura between June 12 and June 15.

Mr Byabaraha is supposed to reappear on June 27 at CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

The claims and counter-claims about the general's health gained traction on social media and some online publications after the Red Pepper reported in a story that he was bedbound.

Mr Vincent Ssekate, the CID spokesperson, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that five media houses are under investigation.

"Red Pepper editor Byabaraha recorded a statement with our detectives and he was released on police bond. There are several media houses that are under investigation. The offences vary, but they are all related to the stories they wrote about Gen Kale Kayihura. The editors of those media houses are going to be summoned and record statements," Mr Ssekate said.

