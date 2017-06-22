22 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nyirarukundo Begins Preps for IAAF World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda's middle-distance female athlete Salome Nyirarukundo has started preparations for the forthcoming 16th edition of IAAF World Championships scheduled August 4-13 in London, United Kingdom.

The 20-year old star is currently training at Global Communications camp in Kaptagat, Eldoret-Kenya.

Nyirarukundo is so far the only Rwandan athlete to have qualified for the prestigious biennial event where she will compete in the women 10,000 metres.

Two weeks ago, the Rutsiro-born athlete set a new national record in 5000m during the Nijmegen Global Athletics Championships that took place on June 4 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

In Nijmegen, Nyirarukundo finished in fifth place posting 15 minutes, 34 seconds and 91 microseconds hence breaking a nine-year national record that was set by Angelina Nyiransabimana in 2008 at Jerez de la Frontera Gran Premio Andalucia in Spain.

Nyiransabimana had posted 15 minutes, 43 seconds and 89 microseconds.

"I had a short holiday after competing in the Netherlands and this week, I will concentrate on fitness and gym work and next week is when real work on the field starts," Nyirarukundo told Times Sport by phone from her Kaptagat base.

She competed in the Nijmegen race two weeks after becoming the first Rwandan female athlete to win the half marathon in the Kigali International Peace Marathon since the inception of the annual event in 2005.

Nyirarukundo attracted attention from the world's top athletics managers following a successful 2016, and in January this year, she struck a deal with Netherlands-based Global Sports Communication, which also has bases in Uganda, Kenya and China.

"My target is to win a medal in London. Because of training with all these world-class athletes, I feel it's very possible. All I need is to continue training hard," she noted.

Rwanda

Rwanda to Host the First WHO Africa Health Forum

Rwanda will this Month host the first ever Africa Health Forum organized by the World Health Organization African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.