Kenya: Woman Loses Fingers in Hyena Attack in Laikipia

An 80-year-old woman was admitted to hospital in Nyahururu after she was attacked by a hyena.

Dorothy Wangecii, a resident of Karaba village, Muhotetu division, in Laikipia West lost part of her left hand and three fingers in her right hand in the Wednesday attack.

She was also injured in the face and neck.

Ms Wangecii said the beast attacked her when she was driving away a neighbour's cow that had strayed on her farm.

"I was returning to my house when the hyena attacked me," she said.

She told journalists from her hospital bed that had it not been for her neighbours, who responded to her screams, the hyena would have killed her.

"It bit my hands and started pulling me. I raised an alarm and neighbours came to my rescue and brought me to hospital," she added.

Paul Kingori, the victim's son, said villagers killed the hyena and set it ablaze.

"Another villager sustained leg injuries as he and other residents fought off the animal. But we managed to kill it," he said.

Mr King'ori said cases of attacks by wild animals had increased in the area and called on the county government and the Kenya Wildlife Service to intervene.

"Many people have been attacked and livestock killed by the wild animals, but no action has been taken. Parents have to escort their children to school for fear they will be attacked by wild animals," he said.

Laikipia Kanu senatorial candidate Maina Njenga, who visited the victim in hospital, regretted that human-wildlife conflict in the county is on the rise.

"I am asking both the county and national governments to ensure that victims of human-wildlife conflict are compensated," he said.