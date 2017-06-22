Uganda: Unclaimed Bodies Overwhelm Masaka As Cemetery Fills Up

Masaka — When Swaibu Sulambaaya, a social critic, received a phone call a week ago from one of the residents neighbouring Masaka Municipal Council mortuary, complaining of the stench emanating from the facility, the activist responded immediately. What they found dumped on the morgue's floor was scandalous; three decomposing human bodies. One of the bodies was of a baby and was placed in a box. Flies hovered over the box, confirming it had been kept there for long. The other two bodies were of male adults, but one of them had its eyes popping out, scaring away passersby.

The three bodies were swarmed by maggots that wriggled about the floor of the mortuary, with the pungent odour issuing from them enough to confirm that several bodies had been abandoned in the mortuary for days. Sulambaaya stormed the hospital and demanded that the bodies be buried forthwith and the hospital administration responded immediately. "You have saved us from the chocking smell that was about to send us away from our houses," a resident told Sulambaaya after the bodies were buried. The Masaka Hospital administrator, Mr Eleazor Mugisha, admits the hospital has run short of space to bury unclaimed bodies. He says the only piece of land available is one gazetted for the hospital's expansion programme. "The temporary cemetery we have is too full to accommodate more bodies, but we have no alternative at the moment," he says. "We are now being forced to reopen old graves and bury other bodies on top of the old ones.

There is urgent need for a gazetted cemetery," he adds.

Mr Mugisha says the hospital daily keeps four unclaimed bodies on average besides bodies of patients who die at the facility.

He adds that the unclaimed bodies, which are picked from the streets of Masaka and from major highways in the area are mostly those of mad people and those killed in robberies and motor accidents. He says the hospital authorities are forced to keep the bodies for more than two days; creating an unbearable stench within the entire hospital.

"Although the morgue is located on our land, it is managed by Masaka Municipal Council. But we have come up with an arrangement where unclaimed bodies that have spent 36 hours at the mortuary, are treated as the hospital traces for the relatives before they are buried in the cemetery," Mr Mugisha says. With financial support from Pakistan University of Lahore, Mr Mugisha says the hospital is in the process of erecting a pathology lab, which will have a compartment for refrigeration to take care of the bodies from the hospital for both preser

vation and academic purposes. "The hospital, therefore, intends to put up a big pathology lab where it will also be undertaking medical students in pathology lessons." he adds. Masaka Municipality Deputy Town Clerk, Edward Kiwanuka Gwavu, regretted the poor condition of the municipal mortuary, saying it requires major renovation.

"It deserves to be condemned, but since we (Masaka municipality) are the ones to do it and we don't have an alternative, we cannot do it now," he adds. Mr Gwavu adds that sometimes the mortuary attendants are overwhelmed by the number of unclaimed bodies yet the municipal administration lacks enough funds to treat the bodies.

"The council has approved a total of Shs30m to rehabilitate that mortuary as we appeal for donors to construct a modern mortuary for the hospital," he adds. A modern mortuary; with state -of -the -art refrigeration facilities; he says may cost up to Sh300m.

Mr Gwavu says the municipal council owns 10 acres of land at Kamirampango village near the hospital, which used to serve as a cemetery, but the bigger part of it has since been claimed by developers.

"We are now advising them (developers) to pay for the land they are occupying to enable us look for another piece of land for the cemetery even if it is outside the municipality," Mr Gwavu adds. He promised to work with all stakeholders in the district to ensure that all those who die in the town and their bodies are unclaimed are buried with dignity.

BACKGROUND

Start: Masaka hospital was constructed in 1927 as a treatment centre for syphilis, before it was later elevated to a referral level in 1995 to offer services to the greater southern region districts. Since then, the hospital management has been grappling with many challenges ranging from lack of space to accommodate the overwhelming numbers of patients seeking medical services there, inadequate drugs and irregular power supply. Japanese govt comes to aid. To address the problem of space, the Japanese government, a few years ago constructed a multi-billion outpatient and health complex building. The hospital also received funding from the Pakistani University of Lahore to build a diagnostic and imaging centre, a cardiac centre and is being upgraded.

The construction of the four-storeyed diagnostic centre is nearing completion, while construction of a medical college by the Islamic University in Uganda, which will use Masaka Hospital as a teaching facility, is yet to commence.